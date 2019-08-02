In dieser Galerie: 6 Bilder ONCE UPON A TIME IN... HOLLYWOOD USA 2019

Regie: Quentin Tarantino

mit Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino u.a. https://www.onceuponatimemag.com/ Ab 15. August 2019 im Kino!

Quentin Tarantinos "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood" spielt im Los Angeles von 1969, zu einer Zeit, als alles im Umbruch ist. Auch TV-Star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) und sein langjähriges Stunt-Double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) müssen sich in einer Branche zurechtfinden, die sie kaum mehr wiedererkennen.

Pressestimmen

"Den Film durchströmt in seinen Bildern die Nostalgie eines Los Angeles klassischer Cocktailbars und Art-déco-Kinos, und er zelebriert die Marotten einer Filmindustrie, in der sich noch Nischen für stilistische Wagnisse fanden." – Dominik Kamalzadeh, "Der Standard"

"Der neue Film von Quentin Tarantino ist nicht nur eine souveräne Demonstration seines inszenatorischen Talents. Er bringt dem Ende einer filmischen Epoche auch eine zarte Melancholie entgegen." – "Neue Züricher Zeitung"

"Tarantino’s most relaxed movie by far ..." – "The New York Times"

"Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film is funny, revisionist and unexpectedly warm-hearted" – "Screen International"

"Quite simply, I just defy anyone with red blood in their veins not to respond to the crazy bravura of Tarantino’s film-making, not to be bounced around the auditorium at the moment-by-moment enjoyment that this movie delivers ..." – "The Guardian"

SonyPicturesGermany

"DiCaprio and Pitt are probably as good as they’ve ever been in anything: one superbly channeling the outsize ego and fragility of an actor in early-midlife spiral, the other a sort of beach-boy Lebowski with a singular gift for sudden violence." – "Entertainment Weekly"

"All the actors, in roles large and small, bring their A games to the film ... Tarantino laughs at a lot of things in his movies, especially his own leap through genres in films as diverse as 'Pulp Fiction', 'Reservoir Dogs' and both volumes of 'Kill Bill'.But not for a minute does he fake his love for the Hollywood of the late Sixties. With the help of master cinematographer Robert Richardson, costume designer Arianne Phillips, and editor Fred Raskin, the period of backlot Hollywood is painstakingly recaptured. You can feel Tarantino’s mad love for movies in all their disreputable dazzle and subversive art in every shot." – "Rolling Stone"

"‚Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood' is one of Quentin Tarantino's most affectionate films. It's also one of his best." – "Time"

"... a heady compendium of Tarantino inspirations, ideas and motifs, brilliantly made and perfectly performed..." – "Empire"

"DiCaprio and Pitt fill out their roles with such rawhide charismatic movie-star conviction that we’re happy to settle back and watch Tarantino unfurl this tale in any direction he wants." – "Variety"

"Sitting at the mature, ‚Jackie Brown‘ end of Tarantino’s work, the film is also a love letter to Los Angeles and the film industry, bringing his tongue-in-cheek storytelling together with exquisite craft and killer lead performances from Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio."– "Time Out"

"Tarantino's ode to Hollywood is his best since 'Jackie Brown'; an evocative and disarmingly heartfelt LA story, capped by a finale you won't forget." – "Total Film"

"... when its stars align, and they let loose with their unmistakable shine, Hollywood movies do seem truly special again." – "Vanity Fair"

