In dieser Galerie: 8 Bilder THE TWO POPES UK/Italy/USA 2019, 125 Min. Regie: Fernando Meirelles

mit Anthony Hopkins, Jonathan Pryce u.a. Foto: Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix Netflix

Nach dem Tod von Papst Johannes Paul II. im Jahr 2005 wird Papst Benedikt XVI. vom Konklave zu seinem Nachfolger bestimmt. Als Jorge Mario Bergoglio, der bei dieser Wahl sein härtester Konkurrent war, im Jahr 2012 Papst Benedikt XVI. von seiner Arbeit als Kardinal in Argentinien frustriert bittet, in den Ruhestand zu gehen zu dürfen, weigert sich dieser, den Rücktritt des Kardinals anzunehmen. Stattdessen beruft der nachdenkliche Papst Benedikt ihn nach Rom. Hinter den Mauern des Vatikans beginnen zwischen den beiden Diskussionen über Tradition und Fortschritt, Schuld und Vergebung. Die beiden sehr unterschiedlichen Männer setzen sich dabei mit ihrer Vergangenheit auseinander, um Gemeinsamkeiten zu entdecken und eine Zukunft für eine Milliarde Anhänger auf der ganzen Welt zu schmieden. Papst Benedikt wurde durch seine Erfahrungen als 16-jähriger Soldat in den letzten Stunden des NS-Regimes und als Theologieprofessor geprägt, Bergoglio durch die Militärdiktatur in Argentinien und die Armut vieler Menschen in seinem Heimatland.

Auch wenn ihre Weltanschauung fast gegensätzlich ist, teilen sie dennoch die Liebe zu Gott und zur Kirche. Während dieser Gespräche hofft der konservative Benedikt herauszufinden, ob der weitaus fortschrittlichere Bergoglio ein würdiger Nachfolger sein könnte, in dessen Hände er das Schicksal der Katholischen Kirche legen kann.

Pressestimmen

"Anchored by two outstanding performances from Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce, the film is a triumph of writing as well as unostentatious filmmaking." – HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

"Sometimes, the magic of cinema can look deceptively simple. A brilliant director; two great actors; a script which is a blessing from on high. With Fernando Meirelles conducting Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce from a script by Anthony McCarten, 125 minutes soars by. … The delicate dance between the two veteran actors, both eagerly devouring a late-life jewel of a script, is a joy to behold." – SCREEN DAILY

""The Two Popes" is an exuberant Vatican-set buddy movie that attempts to lift the lid on the inner workings of the Holy See." – THE TIMES

"This scintillating drama, written by Anthony McCarten, achieves a maximum of theatrical delight and intellectual substance with two glorious performances." – WALL STREET JOURNAL

"While its subject may be religious, "The Two Popes" doesn’t want to convert the viewer. Rather, as an extraordinary piece of writing — and an even more impressive showcase for its actors — it eloquently communicates the importance of giving people something to believe in." – VARIETY

"… brilliantly entertaining … Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles gives us sumptuous on-location visuals of the Vatican and the Papal Summer Palace, and the script (by Anthony McCarten) has wit, hilarity, and sophistication." – VOGUE

"It is extremely difficult to make something as invisible and ineffable as religious faith seem real, let alone touching, on film; doing that is only one of the achievements of Fernando Meirelles’ unusual look inside the papacy." – THE GLOBE AND MAIL

""The Two Popes" is greatly entertaining, despite it being a long conversation with breaks that take us into the flashbacks of Bergoglio’s early life. The combination of the adept and seasoned actors, the witty repartee of the script and Meirelles’ bent towards humor take what might have been didactic and preachy and transform it into something heartwarming and even inspirational." – THE WRAP

