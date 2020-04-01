Foto: Netflix

Das Coronavirus hat auch Auswirkungen auf die TV- und Serienproduktion in den USA, weil so gut wie alle Drehs derzeit gestoppt sind. Bei Dutzenden von Serien wurde die Produktion gestoppt oder ihr Beginn verzögert sich. Ein Ende ist absehbar, der Streamingdienst Deadline hat eine Liste mit den betroffenen TV-, Kabel-, Streaming- und internationalen Serien veröffentlicht. Auf diese Fortsetzungen beziehungsweise Neustarts dieser Serien müssen Zuschauerinnen und Zuschauer warten:

TV-Networks

All Rise (CBS)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Housewife (ABC)

America's Got Talent (NBC)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Bachelorette (ABC)

Batwoman (The CW)

The Blacklist (NBC)

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Brides (ABC)

Bull (CBS)

Card Sharks (ABC)

Charmed (the CW)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Claws (TNT)

Dynasty (The CW)

Empire (Fox)

FBI (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

The Flash (The CW)

General Hospital (ABC)

God Friended Me (CBS)

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Man Standing (Fox)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Legacies (The CW)

Nancy Drew (the CW)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

neXt (Fox)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

The Resident (Fox)

Riverdale (The CW)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Schooled (ABC)

SEAL Team (CBS)

Supergirl (The CW)

Supernatural (The CW)

Superstore (NBC)

Survivor (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The Talk (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Kabelsender

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Euphoria (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic Channel)

Godmothered (Disney Channel)

Home & Family (Hallmark Channel)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Kennedy (Fox Business)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO; last show 3/15)

Lights Out with David Spade (Comedy Central)

My 600-lb. Life (TLC)

The Oval (BET)

Pennyworth (Epix)

Pose (FX)

Queen of the South (USA)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO; last show 3/13)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Snowfall (FX)

Succession (HBO)

Snowpiercer (TNT)

Trish Regan Primetime (Fox Business)

The Walking Dead (TNT, delayed)

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)

Y (FX)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

Streaming

Angelyne (Peacock)

Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Big Shot (Disney+)

Carnival Row (Amazon Prime)

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Foundation (Apple TV+)

Glow (Netflix)

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+)

Little America (Apple TV+)

Loki (Disney+)

Lucifer (Netflix)

Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+)

The Orville (Hulu)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Prank Encounters (Netflix)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

See (Apple TV+)

Servant (Apple TV+)

Sex/Life (Netflix)

Simply Halston (Netflix)

Sistas (BET)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Tokyo Vice (HBO Max)

Untitled Julia Child Project (HBO Max)

Varsity Blues (Quibi)

WandaVision (Disney+)

The Wheel of Time (Amazon)

The Witcher (Netflix)

Talkshows

The Dr. Oz Show

Dr. Phil

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Family Feud

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Mel Robbins Show

Tamron Hall

The Wendy Williams Show



Großbritannien und Frankreich

Around the World in 80 Days (BBC’s CBBC, UK; Seven, Australia; TVNZ, New Zealand)

Baptiste (BBC One, UK)

Britannia (Sky, UK)

Casualty (BBC News, UK)

Celebrity Race Across The World (BBC Two, UK)

Doctors (BBC News, UK)

EastEnders (BBC, UK)

The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4, Netflix, UK)

Holby City (BBC News, UK)

Line of Duty (BBC, UK)

Love Island France (Amazon, France)

Neighbours (Network 10, Australia)

Peaky Blinders (BBC, UK)

In Österreich wurden Dreharbeiten von "Tatort", "Ich und die anderen" gestoppt, der Drehstart von neuen Folgen von "Schnell ermittelt", "Landkrimi" und "Soko Kitzbühel" wurde verschoben. (prie, 1.4.2020)

