Der Altrincham FC, dessen Pride-Trikots hier zu sehen sind, spielt außerhalb des englischen Ligasystems. Der Profi, dessen offener Brief nun Einblick in das Leben als schwuler Profifußballer gibt, kickt jedoch in der finanzstärksten Liga der Welt.

Foto: REUTERS/Phil Noble

London – Ein in der englischen Premier League spielender schwuler Fußballprofi hat in einem im "Daily Mirror" und in der "Sun" veröffentlichten offenen Brief über das Geheimhalten seiner Sexualität geschrieben. "Nur meine Familienmitglieder und ausgewählte Freunde wissen davon", schreibt er. "Ich fühle mich nicht bereit dazu, es mit meinem Team oder Trainer zu teilen."

Im Alltag könne das ein "absoluter Albtraum" sein. "Es beeinträchtigt meine psychische Gesundheit immer mehr. Ich fühle mich gefangen und meine Angst ist, dass die Wahrheit über mich zu enthüllen die Sache nur verschlimmern würde", schreibt der anonyme Profikicker. Er vermisse eine Beziehung, dafür bräuchte es aber ein "extrem hohes" Vertrauen.

"Es bräuchte radikale Veränderungen"

"Die Wahrheit ist, dass ich einfach nicht glaube, dass Fußball schon bereit dafür ist, dass sich ein Spieler outet. Es bräuchte radikale Veränderungen, dass ich mich für diesen Schritt bereit fühlen würde", schreibt er. Er könne zum derzeitigen Zeitpunkt nicht darauf vertrauen, bei einem Coming-out angemessen unterstützt zu werden.

Der Plan des Fußballers sei, sich nach seinem Karriereende zu outen – und, falls seine Sexualität vorher an die Öffentlichkeit käme, seine Karriere verfrüht zu beenden. "Ich könnte Jahre einer lukrativen Karriere wegschmeißen. Aber du kannst innerem Frieden keinen Preiszettel verpassen. Und ich will nicht für immer so leben. (Der komplette offene Brief folgt am Ende des Artikels.)

Justin Fashanu Foundation als Vermittler

Die Veröffentlichung des Briefs wurde von der Justin Fashanu Foundation eingefädelt. Die von der Nichte des namensgebenden Ex-Profis gegründete Organisation unterstützt homo- und bisexuelle Fußballer und kämpft gegen Homophobie im Fußball. Fashanu outete sich 1990 als erster britischer Fußballer während seiner laufenden Karriere und nahm sich acht Jahre später das Leben.

Im Juni outete sich Ex-Profi Thomas Beattie. Der 33-Jährige, der unter anderem für Hull City gespielt hatte, sagte damals, dass "die Fans, nicht die Spieler" schwule Fußballer von einem Coming-out abhalten würden. (schau, 12.7.2020)