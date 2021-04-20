Die Covid-19-Pandemie und die von ihr ausgelöste Wirtschaftskrise sorgen nicht nur in der Finanz- und Sozialpolitik in den meisten Industrieländern für Erschütterungen, sondern auch in der von Ökonominnen und Ökonomen geführten Debatte über die Rolle des Staates, die Zukunft der Arbeit und das Gleichgewicht zwischen notwendigem Wirtschaftswachstum und den Erfordernissen zur Bekämpfung der globalen Erwärmung.

Wie viele dieser neuen Ideen werden fortbestehen, wenn die Pandemie vorbei ist? Ist die Zeit für einen neuen Ansatz in der Ökonomie endlich gekommen?

Diese Fragen werden am 9. Mai im Rahmen der Reihe "Europa im Diskurs", einer Kooperation des Burgtheaters, des Instituts für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen (IWM), der ERSTE Stiftung und DER STANDARD, erörtert.

Die Veranstaltung wird hier live übertragen werden.

Die Gäste auf dem Podium:

Albena Azmanova: ao. Professorin für Politische und Gesellschaftstheorie an der Brussels School of International Studies, Universität Kent.

Daniel Gros: Distinguished Fellow und Vorstandsmitglied, Centre for European Policy Studies.

Lisa Herzog: Professorin für Politische Philosophie, Universität Groningen.

Harald Oberhofer: Professor für Volkswirtschaftslehre, Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien.





Die Diskussion findet in englischer Sprache statt.

Moderation: Eric Frey, Der Standard





English Version:

Do we need a post-Covid economic revolution?

The Covid-19-pandemic and the economic crisis it triggered is not only upsetting fiscal and social policies in most industrialized countries, but also the debate among economists about the role of the state, the future of work and the balance between necessary economic growth and the needs to fight global warming. How many of these new ideas will persist once the pandemic is over? Has the time for a new approach to economics finally arrived?

These questions will be explored in a debate with Albena Azmanova, Associate Professor in Political and Social Theory, University of Kent, Brussels School of International Studies. Daniel Gros, Distinguished Fellow and Member of the Board, Centre for European Policy Studies, Lisa Herzog, Professor of Political Philosophy at the University of Groningen and Harald Oberhofer, Professor of Economics, Vienna University of Economics and Business on the stage of the Burgtheater on May 9 as part of the series "Debating Europe", a cooperation of the Burgtheater, the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM), the ERSTE Foundation and Der Standard. The debate will be in English and will be moderated by Eric Frey, senior editor of DER STANDARD.