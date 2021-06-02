Das Meisterwerk "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" landet in Sonys Aboservice Playstation Now.

Foto: CD PROJEKT RED

Sie heißen Xbox Game Pass, Playstation Now oder auch Google Stadia Pro: Dienste, bei denen die Gamerinnen und Gamer ihre Spiele nicht kaufen, sondern gegen eine monatliche Gebühr mieten. Manche dieser Spiele verschwinden nach einiger Zeit wieder aus dem Angebot, dafür kommen monatlich neue hinzu. Und für den Juni 2021 hat der STANDARD die kommenden und bereits verfügbaren Spiele der Gaming-Abos zusammen getragen.

Ab Juni 2021 im Xbox Game Pass

Updates und DLCs im Xbox Game Pass

Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass

Ab Juni 2021 bei Playstation Now

Die folgenden Spiele sind seit 1. Juni bei Playstation Now im Abo verfügbar:

Ab Juni 2021 bei Google Stadia Pro

Wie eingangs erwähnt, verrechnen Microsoft, Sony und Google für die besagten Dienste eine Abogebühr, gegen welche die Spiele genutzt werden können. (red, 2.6.2021)