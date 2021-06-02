Sie heißen Xbox Game Pass, Playstation Now oder auch Google Stadia Pro: Dienste, bei denen die Gamerinnen und Gamer ihre Spiele nicht kaufen, sondern gegen eine monatliche Gebühr mieten. Manche dieser Spiele verschwinden nach einiger Zeit wieder aus dem Angebot, dafür kommen monatlich neue hinzu. Und für den Juni 2021 hat der STANDARD die kommenden und bereits verfügbaren Spiele der Gaming-Abos zusammen getragen.
Ab Juni 2021 im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – The Wild at Heart (Cloud) ID@Xbox
- 3. Juni – For Honor (Cloud und Konsole)
- 8. Juni – Backbone (PC) ID@Xbox
- 10. Juni – Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
Updates und DLCs im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Black Desert: The Great Expedition Update
- Bis 30. Juni verfügbar – Gears 5: Pride 2021 Rewards Punch Card
- Jetzt verfügbar – Human: Fall Flat Xbox Series X|S Update und neues Wald-Level
- Jetzt verfügbar im Xbox Game Pass für PC und Ultimate – Knockout City Season 1
- 8. Juni – Minecraft: Caves and Cliffs Part I
- Bis 8. Juni verfügbar – Minecraft Dungeons: Kostenloses Raid Captains-Update und Ingame-Event zum Jubiläum
- 8. Juni – The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood
Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass
- 15. Juni – Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Konsole)
- 15. Juni – Night Call (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – West of Dead (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – Wizard of Legend (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 15. Juni – Observation (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Ab Juni 2021 bei Playstation Now
Die folgenden Spiele sind seit 1. Juni bei Playstation Now im Abo verfügbar:
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (bis 6. September 2021)
- Team Sonic Racing
- Sonic Mania
- Sonic Forces
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (bis 5. Juli 2021)
- Slay the Spire
- Car Mechanic Simulator
Ab Juni 2021 bei Google Stadia Pro
Wie eingangs erwähnt, verrechnen Microsoft, Sony und Google für die besagten Dienste eine Abogebühr, gegen welche die Spiele genutzt werden können. (red, 2.6.2021)