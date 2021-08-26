Foto: STANDARD

Technische Daten

Play-off um den Einzug in die Gruppenphase der Fußball-Conference-League, Rückspiel:

St. Johnstone – LASK 0:2 (0:0)

Perth, McDiarmid Park, SR Siebert (GER). Hinspiel: 1:1 – LASK mit Gesamtscore von 3:1 in der Gruppenphase (Auslosung am Freitag, 13.30 Uhr in Istanbul)

Tore: 0:1 (72.) Balic

0:2 (84.) Raguz

St. Johnstone: Clark – Rooney, Kerr, McCart – Brown (75. Wotherspoon), McCann (91. Gilmour), Davidson, Middleton (87. Craig), Booth (87. Devine) – O'Halloran, Kane (87. May)

LASK: Schlager – Wiesinger (60. Balic), Andrade, Filipovic (86. Maresic) – Flecker, Hong, Michorl, Renner (86. Potzmann) – Goiginger, Nakamura (60. Boller), Karamoko (74. Raguz)

Rote Karte: Wotherspoon (76./Foul)

Gelb-Rote Karte: Rooney (83./Foul)

Gelbe Karten: McCann bzw. Renner