Im kalifornischen San Fernando Valley des Jahres 1973 entwickelt sich zwischen Mittzwanzigerin Alana Kane (Alana Haim) und Teenager Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) eine ungewöhnliche Freundschaft. Doch inmitten des alltäglichen Trubels aus Gelegenheitsjobs und Schauspielkarriere, Freunden und Politik, Vinyl und Super 8 entstehen mit der Zeit auch intensivere Gefühle…

LICORICE PIZZA

USA/CAN 2021, 133 Minuten

Regie: Paul Thomas Anderson

mit Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffmann, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper u.a. National Board of Review:

Best Film: Licorice Pizza

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson Foto: 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved

Pressestimmen

"Brillante Coming-of-Age-Geschichte einer ersten Liebe … Kino zum Glücklichmachen" – Blickpunkt: Film

"LICORICE PIZZA zeigt Paul Thomas Anderson in einem Maße entspannt wie man es nicht gekannt und auch nicht erwartet hat." – programmkino.de

"Ein Meisterwerk" – Filmstarts.de

"Am Ende will man diese Welt dieser intensiven Kinokunst gar nicht mehr verlassen." – kino-zeit.de

"A blast of a movie starring Seymour Hoffman’s son" – THE IRISH TIMES

"It’s the performances of Haim and Hoffman that most lend "Licorice Pizza" its authenticity. Neither has acted in a film before and their fresh-faced presences electrify the film." – Associated Press

"Paul Thomas Anderson’s sweet coming-of-age yarn is free-spirited and fun as hell." – TIME OUT

"Anderson’s gentlest, most endearing picture to date." – SCREEN

"Paul Thomas Anderson’s funniest and most relaxed film yet" – THE GUARDIAN

"Paul Thomas Anderson’s Coming-of-Age Comedy Is a Perfect Slice of ’70s Nostalgia" – INDIEWIRE

"Paul Thomas Anderson's masterful coming-of-age romance" – Entertainment Weekly

"Haim brings a constant and instant focus even to riskily inchoate emotions, and Hoffman lends his driven energumen a lambent glow of innocence. Both inhabit the screen with a sympathetic responsiveness and a rare immediacy. Their incarnation of the ardors and audacities of youth is among the marvels of recent movies, and with them Anderson rediscovers something greater than his own youth—the youth of the cinema itself." – THE NEW YORKER

"If LICORICE PIZZA doesn’t make you happy, the trouble may be that you’re clinically depressed, anhedonic or don’t care for movies in general." – WALL STREET JOURNAL

"… easily the best film of 2021" – New York Post

"… watching LICORICE PIZZA reminded me why I love movies so much!" – slashfilm.com

"… totally irresistible and one of the very best movies of the year." – ABC News

"this is Paul Thomas Anderson operating at full capacity. A master at work." – EMPIRE

