"David Wagners engagiertes, emphatisches Regiedebüt 'Eismayer' über einen verkappten Homosexuellen beim österreichischen Heer (ein groß aufspielender Gerhard Liebmann) erhielt den Großen Preis der Settimana della Critica" – DER STANDARD

EISMAYER

Österreich 2022, 87 Min.

Regie: David Wagner

mit Gerhard Liebmann, Luka Dimić, Julia Koschitz u.a.

Ab 28.10.2022 im Kino! Foto: Filmladen Filmverleih

"Souverän inszeniertes Debüt, das die tarngrünzackige Welt als Kontrast zu den inneren Kämpfen zeigt" – Kleine Zeitung

Vizeleutnant Charles Eismayer (Gerhard Liebmann) ist der härteste Ausbilder beim österreichischen Bundesheer. Golden Girls Film

"Das Debüt des Österreichers David Wagner, eroberte Kritik und Publikum" Wiener Zeitung

"A Genre-Defying Boot Camp Drama With A Career-Making Performance From Gerhard Liebmann. … A minimalist masterpiece with clean narrative lines and striking visual economy. … The writer-director’s script and steady hand behind the camera breathe life into a bracing, heartbreaking, and ultimately reaffirming picture." – THE PLAYLIST

"Gerhard Liebmann gives a full-throttle performance as Eismayer" – SCREEN DAILY

"'Eismayer' is quite simply a brilliant film, combining an unbelievable, important true story that feels like a modern fairytale with the complex character study of a man who only discovers that it’s ok to be who he is when he sees himself in the eyes of the people around him. If you only watch one film at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, let it be David Wagner’s 'Eismayer'. This poignant story of acceptance is a highly enjoyable, meaningful watch, and you won’t be able to stop thinking about it." – LOUD AND CLEAR

