Gegenüber den pandemiebedingt für Gamerinnen und Gamer eher mauen Vorjahren neigt sich mit 2022 wieder ein starkes Spielejahr dem Ende zu, und damit ist auch die Zeit der Preisverleihungen gekommen. Geoff Keighley hat nun die Nominierten für die diesjährigen Game-Awards vorgestellt.
Die beiden AAA-Titel "God of War: Ragnarök" und "Elden Ring" dominieren dabei das Teilnehmerfeld. So ist das Abenteuer von Kratos für die Auszeichnung als Spiel des Jahres, beste Game Direction, beste Erzählung, beste Art Direction, beste Musik, bestes Audio Design, zweimal als beste Performance, bestes Action/Adventure und Barrierefreiheit nominiert.
"Elden Ring" von From Software ist ebenfalls in der Kategorie bestes Spiel, beste Game Direction, beste Erzählung, beste Art Direction, beste Musik, bestes Audio Design und bestes Rollenspiel nominiert. "Horizon: Forbidden West" ist in bestes Spiel, beste Game Direction, beste Erzählung, beste Art Direction und beste Performance nominiert. Unter den Nominierten für das beste Spiel finden sich unter anderem auch die Indie-Perle "Stray" und das Beinahe-Meisterwerk "A Plague Tale: Requiem" sowie "Xenoblade Chronicles 3". Darüber hinaus ist der Steam-Hit "Vampire Survivors" als bestes Indie-Debut nominiert, während "Cult of the Lamb" unter den besten Indie-Spielen antritt.
Insgesamt gibt es heuer 31 Kategorien, in denen in den kommenden drei Wochen abgestimmt werden kann. Die Preisverleihung findet am 9. Dezember um 1.30 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit statt und kann via Youtube und Twitch live mitverfolgt werden. Neben der feierlichen Zeremonie werden auch Neuankündigungen und Weltpremieren kommender Games erwartet. Details dazu hat Geoff Keighley aber noch nicht veröffentlicht.
Hier die Liste der Nominierten
Game of the Year
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
Best Score/Music
- Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring
- Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarök
- Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Elden Ring
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
Best Performance
- Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarök
- Manon Gage – Immortality
- Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarök
Games for Impact
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Indie Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- TUNIC
Best Debut Indie Game
- Neon White
- NORCO
- Stray
- TUNIC
- Vampire Survivors
Best Mobile Game
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best VR/AR Game
- After the Fall
- Among Us VR
- BONELAB
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
Innovation in Accessibility
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Returnal
- Return to Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- TUNIC
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Fighting Game
- DNF Duel
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters 15
- MultiVersus
- Sifu
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sports/Racing Game
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Total War: WARHAMMER 3
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best Multiplayer Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
Content Creator of the Year
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Esports Athlete
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
- Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
Best Esports Event
- EVO 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2 League of Legends
- Rocket League
- VALORANT
Best Esports Team
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- LOUD (Valorant)
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy 16
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
(red, 15.11.2022)