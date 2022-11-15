Indie-Perlen wie "Stray", "Cult of the Lamb" und "Vampire Survivors" haben ebenso Chancen auf einen Gaming-Oscar

"God of War: Ragnarök" ist unter den Favoriten der Game-Awards. Foto: SIE Santa Monica Studio

Gegenüber den pandemiebedingt für Gamerinnen und Gamer eher mauen Vorjahren neigt sich mit 2022 wieder ein starkes Spielejahr dem Ende zu, und damit ist auch die Zeit der Preisverleihungen gekommen. Geoff Keighley hat nun die Nominierten für die diesjährigen Game-Awards vorgestellt.

Die beiden AAA-Titel "God of War: Ragnarök" und "Elden Ring" dominieren dabei das Teilnehmerfeld. So ist das Abenteuer von Kratos für die Auszeichnung als Spiel des Jahres, beste Game Direction, beste Erzählung, beste Art Direction, beste Musik, bestes Audio Design, zweimal als beste Performance, bestes Action/Adventure und Barrierefreiheit nominiert.

"Elden Ring" von From Software ist ebenfalls in der Kategorie bestes Spiel, beste Game Direction, beste Erzählung, beste Art Direction, beste Musik, bestes Audio Design und bestes Rollenspiel nominiert. "Horizon: Forbidden West" ist in bestes Spiel, beste Game Direction, beste Erzählung, beste Art Direction und beste Performance nominiert. Unter den Nominierten für das beste Spiel finden sich unter anderem auch die Indie-Perle "Stray" und das Beinahe-Meisterwerk "A Plague Tale: Requiem" sowie "Xenoblade Chronicles 3". Darüber hinaus ist der Steam-Hit "Vampire Survivors" als bestes Indie-Debut nominiert, während "Cult of the Lamb" unter den besten Indie-Spielen antritt.

Insgesamt gibt es heuer 31 Kategorien, in denen in den kommenden drei Wochen abgestimmt werden kann. Die Preisverleihung findet am 9. Dezember um 1.30 Uhr mitteleuropäischer Zeit statt und kann via Youtube und Twitch live mitverfolgt werden. Neben der feierlichen Zeremonie werden auch Neuankündigungen und Weltpremieren kommender Games erwartet. Details dazu hat Geoff Keighley aber noch nicht veröffentlicht.

Hier die Liste der Nominierten

Game of the Year

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Art Direction

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray

Best Score/Music

Olivier Deriviere – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh – Elden Ring

Bear McCreary – God of War: Ragnarök

Two Feathers – Metal Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Best Performance

Ashly Birch – Horizon: Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney – A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarök

Manon Gage – Immortality

Sunny Suljic – God of War: Ragnarök

Games for Impact

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Hindsight

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie Game

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu

Stray

TUNIC

Best Debut Indie Game

Neon White

NORCO

Stray

TUNIC

Vampire Survivors

Best Mobile Game

Apex Legends Mobile

Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy 14 Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR Game

After the Fall

Among Us VR

BONELAB

Moss: Book II

Red Matter 2

Innovation in Accessibility

As Dusk Falls

God of War: Ragnarök

Returnal

Return to Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Best Action Game

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Neon White

Sifu

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War: Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

TUNIC

Best RPG

Elden Ring

Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Fighting Game

DNF Duel

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R

The King of Fighters 15

MultiVersus

Sifu

Best Family Game

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sports/Racing Game

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World

Best SIM/Strategy Game

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Total War: WARHAMMER 3

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best Multiplayer Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Multiversus

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Content Creator of the Year

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Finn "karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan – CS:GO)

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go "Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA 2 League of Legends

Rocket League

VALORANT

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

LOUD (Valorant)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy 16

Hogwarts Legacy

Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

Arcane: League of Legends

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

(red, 15.11.2022)