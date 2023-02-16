In dieser Galerie: 2 Bilder Nadiya Parfan, founder of Ukraine’s VOD streaming service Takflix. Foto: Valentin Kuzan Ukraine’s VOD streaming service Takflix. Screenshot: Takflix

Odesa/Kyiv – Takflix is a Kyiv-based VOD streaming service which claims to house the largest online collection of Ukrainian films, and aims to "share, promote and nurture Ukrainian culture and filmmaking". Since first going online in December 2019, through partnering with international organizations such as the London Short Film Festival and The Polish Institute, Takflix has also a made a name for itself outside the country. According to the company, half of the revenue it generates goes directly to Ukrainian filmmakers. Since February 24th, 2022, when Russia started its full invasion of Ukraine, ten percent of each ticket sold is donated to the Come Back Alive foundation, the biggest organization that supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Takflix was founded by Nadiya Parfan, who was born and raised in the city of Ivano-Frankisk in Western Ukraine. After attending Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, where she received a degree in Cultural Studies, she majored in Social Anthropology at Budapest’s Central European University when the institution was still located in Hungary. In 2012/13 she was a Fulbright visiting fellow at Temple University, Philadelphia. Since 2014, Parfan has been making her own films as writer and director. Her feature debut Heat Singers (2019) won the Ukrainian Film Academy’s and the Ukrainian Film Critics Association Best Documentary awards.

STANDARD: Ms. Parfan, how did the idea behind creating Takflix come about?

Parfan: The short story is that in 2019, when I released Heat Singers, it was very well received at film festivals but its theatrical release in Ukraine was only limited. As there were still a lot of people who wanted to watch the film but were not able to, I contemplated releasing it on youtube or Vimeo but in the end decided against it because it would get lost there, and because it is not the right place anyway because of the commercials that pop up on these platforms. So I decided to create my own online movie theater – not just for my film but also for films made by friends and colleagues who had a similar problem.

The long story is that I have been working in film programming, curatorial work, organizing film festivals, and movie distribution for a long time. During those years, I got really disappointed in how the movie business – at least the offline part of it – works. I found it not open to experiments and innovative marketing strategies, which makes it hard to push something like author-driven independent films. So I had always been looking at the internet as a possible distribution channel that would be more flexible. Finally, in 2019, it all came together with the issues I had distributing my own film but also with the overall situation in Ukrainian movie theaters, who also proved to be very conservative. For instance, in my hometown of Ivano-Frankisk, where Heat Singers was shot, the screenings were constantly sold out to the point where people who wanted to watch it couldn’t even get tickets. Still, for some reason, the local theaters just stopped screening the film.

STANDARD: In retrospect, what were the major issues you confronted establishing the service?

Parfan: I had to overcome the skepticism of a lot of my colleagues in the Ukrainian film industry, and not just theirs. For a long time virtually nobody believed this is going to work but we got lucky and have so far succeeded. It was also difficult concerning the technical side of the business because I am not what you may call a "startup person," or soemone who is particularly well versed in IT. So I had to discover this whole universe evolving around technology, the art of coding, et cetera.

STANDARD: How many movies does your catalogue offer for streaming?

Parfan: Currently, we are streaming more than one hundred films – festival hits, author-driven films, mainstream and arthouse films, documentaries, short films – something very special I think nobody else has. What unites them is that all of them, in our opinion, are high-quality.

STANDARD: Is there something like a unique Ukrainian aesthetic when it comes to moviemaking, and if so, how does it establish itself?

Parfan: I would not say so because Ukrainian cinema is very diverse. Since 2014, a lot of action movies about the war in Donbas were made but there are many others as well. Not to mention the long history of Ukrainian cinema. In the 1920s the industry was really big, with Ukraine selling films to Soviet Russia, and even to Hollywood. Therefore, I would be careful making any generalizations. Still, there are specific phenomena within Ukrainian cinema that are quite unique and distinguished. For instance, the poetic cinema phenomenon of the 1960s, a continuation of which is visible in some contemporary Ukrainian films.

Concerning recent films, in the last couple of years I would say it is documentaries where Ukraine has really made a mark again. We have always had a strong documentary tradition here. Dziga Vertov shot some of his movies, which are now considered classics, mostly in Kyiv and Odesa. For us, these are not Soviet, but Ukrainian films. The 2014 Revolution of Dignity really sparked a rise in distinct voices who took to making documentaries. Now there is a whole new generation of people who know how to express themselves within the confines of the frame. Prominent examples are Alina Gorlova’s The Rain Will Never Stop and Iryna Tsilyk’s The Earth is Blue as an Orange, but I could add a lot of other names, as you can seriously call this a Ukrainian New Wave.

STANDARD: Russian-language movies have dominated the Ukrainian market for a long time. Do you feel this is now changing? And if so, how, and what are the ramifications of this change?

Parfan: This was maybe true before 2014, but not anymore. For instance, since then there is a law that requires over two thirds of the dialogue of any local production to be in Ukrainian if you want to secure public funding. Today the government, through the state film agency, is the main financial source for the making of Ukrainian films. So that issue, therefore, does not really exist anymore. I think these reforms in cultural and language policy were highly beneficial, as one has to look at them in the context of the colonial and post-colonial relationship between Ukraine and Russia.

Essentially, before 2014 Russia just looked at Ukraine purely as a market to distribute its own cultural production, not just regarding movies but books, music, and media as well. Only with the Revolution of Dignity Ukraine started to pursue its path of independence from Russia in earnest. Hence, what it really comes down to is that we just don’t need Russian-language products, because we have our own and they are not only good enough but often better than Russian ones.

STANDARD: Since the war started, Ukrainian movies have attracted the attention of big streaming services such as Netflix, which have added some to their selection. Even art-house services like the Criterion Channel have recently added a Ukrainian section. Is that a good thing or is it detrimental to a service like Takflix, which is a niche player compared to the services mentioned?

Parfan: Hard to say, because that only happened recently and because the business models are very different. While Takflix is also a TV-on-Demand-Service, it is also an online cinema, which means you pay per view – you get a ticket for a specific film, and that’s it. We do have what we call certificates, which give you unlimited access to our selection, but our priority is selling individual tickets. I think it is too early to make a judgement if this new-found attention is good or bad. Potentially, it can be a threat. For instance, what could happen is that we are no longer able to acquire the rights to stream a certain movie because they have been sold exclusively to one of the big platforms. That can potentially create a big problem for us.

STANDARD: How has the war impacted Takflix and the Ukrainian movie industry in general?

Parfan: The impact was huge, as everyone who works for us is based in Ukraine. Our developer now serves as a military medic in the army. At one point, we donated all the money we made to supply him and his battalion with the equipment they needed. Our web designer lives in the town of Slavutych. That’s a town north of Kyiv which was purpose-built for the evacuated personnel of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster. In the first months of the war, the town was occupied by Russians. As he works remotely, he was essentially held captive in his home. Luckily for him, in Slavutych the occupation was not as bad as in some other places. Still, it was a big personal challenge to all of us because he is not just a team member but a friend.

Regarding the movie industry at large: It just stopped producing. As the government is now forced to dedicate every penny to defending the country against its crazy neighbor, keeping up movie production is simply impossible. It is quite sad because all the professionals working in it are now unemployed. Only some small-scale productions are still happening, mostly films about the war. Some of them manage to get foreign funding, so they continue to work. Also, some movies which had already been shot and were in post-production when the war started have been finished in the last couple of months.

Therefore, you can see a good number of films that premiered at international festivals this year. For instance, Klondike by Maryna Er Gorbach is playing in Ukrainian cinemas right now. It is a story about the previous stage of the war – the 2014 to 2021 phase – with a strong female perspective on it. It won the Best Directing award at Sundance, and is now Ukraine’s candidate for the Academy Award. So yeah, it is a paradox that Ukrainian cinema appears to be blooming while at the same time it is paralyzed. (Klaus Stimeder, 15.2.2023)