Mit "Tár" erzählt Regisseur, Autor und Produzent Todd Field die faszinierende Geschichte von Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), die als erste weibliche Chefdirigentin ein großes deutsches Orchester leitet. Sie hat es geschafft. Die begnadete Dirigentin hat sich in der von Männern dominierten klassischen Musikszene durchgesetzt und befindet sich auf dem Höhepunkt ihrer Karriere. Mit ihrem Orchester plant sie eine mit Spannung erwartete Einspielung von Gustav Mahlers Fünfter Sinfonie. Doch während der Proben…

TÁR

USA 2022

Regie: Todd Field

mit Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss u.a. Nominiert für 6 Oscars®:

Bester Film

Beste Regie

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Bestes Originaldrehbuch

Beste Kamera

Bester Schnitt Foto: © 2022 Focus Features, LLC.

Pressestimmen

"Cate Blanchett ist großartig, Nina Hoss ebenbürtig" – Frankfurter Allgemeine

"TÁR is a masterwork. A gripping, grown-up movie superbly orchestrated by Todd Field and perfectly played by a virtuoso, career-best Cate Blanchett." – EMPIRE

"To search the movie for a consistent argument is to miss the point and fall into a category error, misconstruing the extraordinary coup that Field and Blanchett have pulled off. We don’t care about Lydia Tár because she’s an artist; we care about her because she’s art." – NEW YORK TIMES

"The movie is breathtaking" – Variety

"It’s a work of genius." Hollywood Reporter

"One of the boldest and most exciting new American movies I’ve seen in years." – IndieWire

"It’s a phenomenal picture, supported by top-tier crew... – Observer

"It is brilliant, and it is singular." – Financial Times

"The match of larger-than-life actress to larger-than-life role is perfection." – New York Post

"Blanchett is so convincing, and Field’s approach is so authentic, that it feels like an event, not just a movie." – San Francisco Chronicle

Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett) befindet sich auf dem Höhepunkt ihrer Karriere. Foto: © 2022 Focus Features, LLC.

"It’s a total knockout, both austere and dryly hilarious, and its quality is impossible to consider separately from its colossal lead performance." – New York Magazine

"TÁR may be a work of fiction, but everything about it rings meticulously true." – Los Angeles Times

"TÁR is breathtaking entertainment" – Vanity Fair

"This film will draw you in and demand a second viewing." – CineVue

