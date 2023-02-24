Steven Spielbergs Film "Die Fabelmans" ist ein zutiefst persönliches Porträt einer amerikanischen Kindheit und zugleich eine cineastische Hommage an die (Familien-) Beziehungen, die das Leben und die Karriere des Filmemachers geprägt haben.

DIE FABELMANS

USA 2022

Regie: Steven Spielberg

mit Gabriel LaBelle, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen u.a.

Nominiert für 7 Oscars®:

Bester Film

Beste Regie

Bestes Drehbuch

Beste Hauptdarstellerin

Bester Nebendarsteller

Beste Musik

Bestes Szenenbild Foto: Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Die Leidenschaft von Sam Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) ist das Filmemachen – ein Interesse, das seine kunstbegeisterte Mutter Mitzi (die vierfach Oscar®-Nominierte Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea) schätzt und fördert. Sams Vater Burt (Paul Dano, There Will Be Blood) hingegen, ein erfolgreicher Ingenieur, befürwortet Sams Arbeit zwar, hält sie aber für nicht mehr als ein Hobby. Doch die Faszination für bewegte Bilder lässt den jungen Sam nicht mehr los. In immer aufwendigeren Filmproduktionen setzt der Nachwuchsregisseur seine Schwestern und Freunde in Szene. Doch als die Fabelmans umziehen und es zu Turbulenzen innerhalb der Familie kommt, muss sich Sam mehr denn je auf seine Liebe zum Kino und die Macht der Filme besinnen, um seine Träume nicht aus den Augen zu verlieren…

Pressestimmen

"Grandiose Hommage an das Leben, an das Werk von Steven Spielberg – und an das Kino!" – cinema.de

"Die Fabelmans" ist ein zutiefst persönliches Porträt einer amerikanischen Kindheit. Foto: Storyteller Distribution Co., LLC. All Rights Reserved.

"The best film of the year!" – TIME Magazine

"Another Spielberg masterpiece" – Collider

"Spielberg’s beguiling ode to a life made by movies will leave you on a high." – The Guardian

"Bring out the Oscars for the year’s best movie, a personal best from Steven Spielberg… You won’t forget this classic." – ABC News

"A love letter from director Steven Spielberg to the people and the art form that made him who he is." Newsday

"THE FABELMANS is, as the title says, somewhat of a fable and wonderful in both large and small ways…" – THE NEW YORK TIMES

"Spielberg’s a born storyteller, and these are arguably his most precious stories." Variety

"Mr. Spielberg sends us on our way with a smile, and with great gratitude for everything he’s given us over these last 50 years." – Wall Street Journal

"A fascinating film" Financial Times

"It’s a deeply personal chronicle from one of cinema’s greatest talents, yielding a movie that features wonderful moments…" – CNN.com

"It's charming and it's funny…" – EMPIRE

"Steven Spielberg’s 33rd feature film is a marvel coming-of-age story and one of his most personal." – Chicago Reader

"THE FABELMANS does it all, with an expansive spirit and that quintessential Spielbergian combination of honesty and sentiment." – Washington Post

"A vivid capturing of the auteur’s earliest flashes of filmmaking insight and a portrait, full of love yet unclouded by nostalgia, of the family that made him." – The Hollywood Reporter

"The film is a potent memory piece guided by remarkable performances from Michelle Williams and Paul Dano." – SCREEN DAILY

Gewinnen Sie Kinokarten für die Filmpremiere von "Die Fabelmans" (OmU)

Mi, 8. März 2023, 19:30 Uhr

Hollywood Megaplex Gasometer

Guglgasse 11

1110 Wien

Bitte geben Sie Ihre Mobiltelefonnummer an, da wir die Gewinner telefonisch verständigen.

Der Rechtsweg ist ausgeschlossen.

Annahmeschluss: Mo, 6. März 2023, 11:00 Uhr

>>> Zum Gewinnspiel <<<