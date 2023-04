Ein mit Midjourney generiertes Bild, der verwendete Prompt war: "AI-generated editorial photo of a young woman conducting research on artificial intelligence. She's standing in a brightly lit laboratory, surrounded by monitors and complex machinery. She wears a futuristic headset and appears to be intently studying data displayed on a screen. The photo should convey the excitement and promise of AI research, while also conveying a sense of focus and determination on the part of the researcher. Photo style: Modern, edgy, and futuristic. Camera settings: High shutter speed for crisp and clear details, low aperture to create a shallow depth of field and draw focus to the subject, and a neutral color profile to allow for flexibility in post-processing. Lighting: Bright, artificial lighting to create a high-tech, laboratory-like atmosphere. --q 2 --v 5 --ar 3:2"