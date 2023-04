Allein das Training von künstlicher Intelligenz soll bereits mehrere Millionen Liter an Wasser verbraucht haben.

Prompt: Illustration of a robot portrayed as environmental polluter due to its extremely high water consumption. The robot is surrounded by dozens of empty water bottles. Describe the image with its visual elements such as colors, symbols, and size ratios to illustrate the significance of the chatbot's high water consumption and convey a deep understanding of the issue to the viewers, dystopian mood, --ar 16:9