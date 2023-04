Dieses Bild wurde von der Bilder-KI Midjourney erstellt. Der dazu passende Prompt stammt von ChatGPT. Er lautet: "As you look at the image of a robot standing in the city of Linz, Austria, you notice the sleek, metallic body of the machine, its joints and appendages expertly designed for maximum flexibility and range of motion. The robot's large, camera-like eyes scan the surrounding area, taking in the sights and sounds of the city. You can see the reflection of the cityscape in the robot's glossy, silver exterior. The camera used to capture this image is a high-end DSLR, which is evident in the crisp details and vibrant colors of the photograph. The lighting in the picture is expertly balanced, with the robot's shiny surface reflecting the natural sunlight, casting the surrounding area in a warm glow. In the background, you can make out the distinctive architecture of Linz, including the iconic Ars Electronica Center and the towering spires of the St. Mary's Cathedral."