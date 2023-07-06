Klaus Stimeder from Odessa

Boris Khersonsky is Ukraine’s most celebrated Russian-language poet. Born in Chernivtsi into a Jewish family in 1950, he studied medicine in Ivano-Frankivsk and Odesa. Initially working as a neurologist, he soon turned his interest in the inner workings of the human mind into a profession, becoming a psychologist and psychiatrist at the Odessa Regional Psychiatric Hospital. In 1999, Khersonsky became chair of the Department of Clinical Psychology at Odessa National University. In the Soviet era, Khersonsky was part of the Samizdat movement, which disseminated alternative, nonconformist literature through unofficial channels. Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, he published seventeen collections of poetry and essays in Russian and, most recently, in Ukrainian. Khersonsky was the poet laureate of the Kyiv Laurels Poetry Festival (2008) and the recipient of the Joseph Brodsky Stipend (2008), the Jury Special Prize at the Literaris Festival for East European Literature (2010), and the Russian Prize (2011). Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he and his wife, Ludmila Khersonsky, an accomplished poet in her own rights, left their hometown of Odesa and have since been living in exile in Northern Italy.

STANDARD: Mr. Khersonsky, while achieving fame mainly as a poet, you have been working as a psychiatrist for many decades. While a remote diagnosis may be problematic, what is going through your head today when you look at Wladimir Putin’s personality and his actions strictly through the lens of your profession?

Khersonsky: My guess is that Putin suffers from a very particular variant of a psychopathology: One in which the mind is stuck in a historical vision that makes him completely unable to see the present and in which he refuses to see the future. His mind is solely set on restoring the past. You can compare it to an individual looking at a collapsed building. Everyone with functioning eyes can see it has collapsed, but somehow this one individual still sees it as a whole. I also think there can be no doubt that he is a person suffering from a major superiority complex. He really appears to think of himself as the almighty, omnipotent leader of Russia, an entity that, in his mind, is all there is. Which I guess makes sense, as there is nobody he talks to who dares to tell him it is not.

STANDARD: What explains Putin's and many Russians' fixation with Ukraine?

Khersonsky: Ukraine has always had its own identity, but it was a part of the Russian Empire for centuries. Then it became part of the Soviet Union, which was a very cruel reincarnation of this empire. When that monster split up, we finally achieved some level of freedom, but the failed empire never recognized that. Since coming to power, Putin has worked on restoring not the Soviet Union but the Russian Empire. You just have to listen to him. He always talks about Catherine the Great, Peter the Great, and Alexander Nevsky. What makes Putin’s claims even more ridiculous is that, for instance, Kyiv is much older than Moscow and prospered at a time when the Russian Empire did not even exist.

STANDARD: So we are talking about an empire state of mind that Russia has just never been able to overcome?

Khersonsky: Look, the metaphor I use when discussing how empires work is that of a child building a pyramid with wooden cubes. The child puts one cube on another, building up the monument. But at one point, the pyramid inevitably crumbles and falls apart. Concerning Ukraine in particular: Putin is so obsessed with it that he acts like a defiant child who cannot accept his pyramid is crumbling and acts out on it. He is a tyrant unable to understand the Russian Empire will never recover. It is ridiculous.

Just look at his arguments. Sure, my city, Odesa, and all of the Black Sea coast were once part of the Russian Empire. But Putin seriously calls these "our historical areas" that Russia is therefore entitled to rule. Sure, they were once part of Russia. But once upon a time, they were part of Turkey, the successor state to the Ottoman Empire. Does Turkey call the Black Sea Coast "our historical area" and wage war against Ukraine to get it back? Or does Italy, which also ruled parts of the coast back in the heyday of the Genoese colonies? Does Greece invade Ukraine under that premise? Why not? It also used to have colonies on that territory! The Russians just do not want to face reality. That is why they turn to mythology because that is really all they have left.

STANDARD: Again, if I ask you to put your professional analytical skills to work, this time to not apply them to an individual such as Putin but to Russia as a nation. What is the problem?

Khersonsky:I want to answer with another metaphor in which I compare Russia to a jellyfish under whose dome a large plankton population lives. When the dome shrinks, it is time for tyranny and depression. This is a period we are living in right now. When it becomes loose again and widens, there is the illusion of freedom – think of the thaw period after Stalinism. But at the end of the day, the plankton must be aware that the dome might shrink again at any given time. The jellyfish itself, of course, does not care. It eats, digests food, and just keeps going forward. In other words, paraphrasing Machiavelli, if a nation has undergone a long period of tyranny, it leads to the total corruption of what he called its "human material." Such a nation is incapable of handling freedom for an extended period; consequently, the first tyrant who comes around will again easily bend it to its will. Russia is such a nation.

STANDARD: Concerning the chances of Russia ever changing into a liberal democracy, that sounds incredibly pessimistic.

Khersonsky: It is just not going to happen. I remember debating with my father in the early 2000s, a brilliant and highly educated man who had lived through the Second World War. Being very naïve and optimistic then, I told him that Russia would never be the Russia of Brezhnev’s times again. He thought about it for a moment, and then he said: "True. It will not be Brezhnev’s but Stalin’s times again." Back then, he knew it would not be good for Russia and the rest of the world when a KGB officer became the ruler. Everyone who remembered what the KGB was knew this.

STANDARD: Still, how does this explain the fact that in Russia, there seems to be little to no resistance against the dictatorship and the war whatsoever?

Khersonsky: That behavior merely reflects the psychology of any ordinary person, not just Russians. Look, we have these high-minded discussions about historical facts, myths, and whatnot, but an ordinary person is usually unaware of them because they most likely did not study history or pay attention to it in middle school. So the mechanisms we discussed earlier are the same ones people in Russia engage in to escape individual freedom. It is all about automatic conformism, the desire to fit in. The fact is most people want to be like everybody else around them. If everyone shouts hooray, that means we should shout hooray as well. If everyone waves the flags, we should wave them as well. That is really all there is to it.

STANDARD: Let us talk about the consequences of the Russian aggression in Ukraine for the language you have spoken and written in for most of your life. There is now a law in place at Kyiv-Mohyla, the oldest and one of the more prestigious Ukrainian universities, that strictly forbids teaching and writing in Russian as well as speaking it on campus. What do you think about that?

Khersonsky: I think it is not right and unnecessary, but it is a natural reaction to what is happening, and I respect the laws of my country. Look, I was born and raised in Soviet Ukraine in a Russian-speaking family, and I attended a Russian school. We could theoretically start learning Ukrainian in the second grade in that school, but it was not mandatory. I did not want to learn Ukrainian at the time, but my father insisted that I do, and today I am grateful he did. However, my Russian is still much better than my Ukrainian. Even if some of the books I wrote in the latter language were shortlisted for literary prizes.

The thing is that until the start of the full-scale invasion, nobody ever told me to speak or write in Ukrainian. Nowadays, I experience something I call linguistic discomfort. This discomfort started in 2014, but since the start of the all-out war, it has grown exponentially. The truth is that I feel uncomfortable when I speak Russian now because even if I do not consider it the most important part of my identity, it is still the language of the Kremlin's propaganda. I particularly feel it when I am abroad because I often see the questionable ways Russians behave there.

STANDARD: Even though you have been staunchly pro-Ukrainian throughout your career, there still appears to be a good number of Ukrainians who doubt your loyalty solely because you are a Russian speaker. On social media, you have been regularly attacked by radical nationalists. How do you deal with that?

Khersonsky: I am indeed the last person who can be accused of supporting Russia's aggression, but yes, sometimes there are these accusations. For instance, there was an episode when I attended a literary festival in Ancona with my very good old friend, the Russian poet Sergey Gandlevski. He left Russia after the full-scale invasion and lives in Georgia now. I got a lot of criticism for that from some of my compatriots who have these… well, let us just call them radical moods. They think we have no right to perform with Russians on the same stage or even to argue with or be near them. From my point of view, this represents an ideology of isolation. It is the Ukrainian version of the North Korean Juche ideology, a misguided notion of some mythical national purity that does not exist and never has.

I guess all I can say is that it reflects the sentiments of a particular part of a population that has lived in wartime conditions not only since last year but since 2014. So all this pent-up anger and hatred needs an outlet, a valve, and social media serves as that. Of course, sometimes, a good amount of professional envy is involved in that sort of criticism. In my case, for instance, it might sound something like this: 'Okay, Khersonsky, you may be very good at psychology, but at least my Ukrainian is better than yours.' Well, okay. I hope it will not be like this in the future, but right now, this is not the time to have this debate. We first need Ukraine to win the war and then wait until things settle down until we can have it. (INTERVIEW: Klaus Stimeder, 6.7.2023)