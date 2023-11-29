Fußball-Champions-League, Gruppe D, 5. Runde:
Real Sociedad - Red Bull Salzburg 0:0
San Sebastian, Reale Arena, 38.000 Zuschauer, SR Balakin (UKR)
Real Sociedad: Remiro - Odriozola (74. Traore), Elustondo (46. Pacheco), Zubeldia, Munoz - Mendez (65. Barrenetxea), Zubimendi, Turrientes - Cho (74. Kubo), Oyarzabal (80. Sadiq), Sacharjan
Salzburg: A. Schlager - Dedic, Piatkowski, Pavlovic (46. Morgalla), Ulmer (84. Baidoo) - Bidstrup, Capaldo - Sucic, Nene (62. Konate), Gloukh (78. Forson) - Ratkov (62. Simic)
Gelbe Karten: Elustondo bzw. Dedic