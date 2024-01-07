Die Preise werden am 7. Jänner (Ortszeit) verliehen. Hier sind die Nominierungen in den Serien-Kategorien

"Oppenheimer" und "Barbie" sind die logischen Favoriten für die Golden Globes in den Film-Kategorien. Am 7. Januar 2024 (Ortszeit) werden die begehrten Trophäen verliehen, etliche auch für Serien. Als Favoriten für die beste Dramaserie gehen "The Last of Us" und "Succession" ins Rennen. Beste Chancen auf Comedypreise werden "The Bear" und "Only Murders in the Building" eingeräumt. Hier sind die Nominierungen für die Serien-Kategorien:

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin und Jeremy Strong 'Succession.' AP/HBO

Beste Dramaserie:

"1923" (Paramount+)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"The Diplomat" (Netflix)

"The Last of Us" (HBO)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Succession" (HBO)

Beste Comedy oder bestes Musical:

"The Bear" (FX)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Jury Duty" (Amazon Freevee)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Barry" (HBO)

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer Dramaserie:

Pedro Pascal — "The Last of Us"

Kieran Culkin — "Succession"

Jeremy Strong — "Succession"

Brian Cox — "Succession"

Gary Oldman — "Slow Horses"

Dominic West — "The Crown"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer Dr

Helen Mirren — "1923"

Bella Ramsey — "The Last of Us"

Keri Russell — "The Diplomat"

Sarah Snook — "Succession"

Imelda Staunton — "The Crown"

Emma Stone — "The Curse"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in Comedy, Musical

Ayo Edebiri — "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne — "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson — "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan — "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez — "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning – "The Great"

Bester Hauptdarsteller in Comedy, Musical:

Bill Hader — "Barry"

Steve Martin — "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short — "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Segel — "Shrinking"

Jason Sudeikis — "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Allen White — "The Bear"

Bester Nebendarsteller:

Billy Crudup — "The Morning Show"

Matthew Macfadyen — "Succession"

James Marsden — "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — "The Bear"

Alan Ruck — "Succession"

Alexander Skarsgård — "Succession"

Beste Nebendarstellerin:

Elizabeth Debicki — "The Crown"

Abby Elliott — "The Bear"

Christina Ricci — "Yellowjackets"

J. Smith-Cameron — "Succession"

Meryl Streep — "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham — "Ted Lasso"

Beste limitierte Serie, Anthologieserie oder bester Fernsehfilm:

"Beef"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Fargo"

Bester Hauptdarsteller in einer limitierten Serie, Anthologieserie oder einem Fernsehfilm:

Matt Bomer — "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Jon Hamm — "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson — "White House Plumbers"

David Oyelowo — "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Steven Yeun — "Beef"

Beste Hauptdarstellerin in einer limitierten Serie, Anthologieserie oder Fernsehfilm:

Riley Keough — "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Brie Larson — "Lessons in Chemistry"

Elizabeth Olsen — "Love and Death"

Juno Temple — "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz — "Dead Ringers"

Ali Wong — "Beef"

Beste Stand-Up-Comedy:

Ricky Gervais — "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon"

Trevor Noah — "Trevor Noah: Where Was I"

Chris Rock — "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

Amy Schumer — "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"

Sarah Silverman — "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"

Wanda Sykes — "Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer"

(red, 7.1.2024)