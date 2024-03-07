Nick Cave veröffentlich ein neues Album Ende August, mit dem Lied "Wild God" gibt es nun einen Vorgeschmack darauf. IMAGO/APress

Nachdem Nick Cave zuletzt bekanntgegeben hatte, dass er mit dem Album "Ghosteen" eine Trilogie abgeschlossen habe, wurde nun eine neue Single als Vorbote eines neuen Albums veröffentlicht. "Wild God" präsentiert Cave und seine Band The Bad Seeds wieder im klassischen Songformat, von dem er sich zuletzt abgewandt hatte – zugunsten reichlich esoterisch anmutender Klanglandschaftsmalerei.

"Wild God" erinnert ein wenig an das Material, das Cave auf seinem vor 20 Jahren erschienenen Album "Abattoir Blues" veröffentlicht hat. Begleitend zur Veröffentlichung schrieb er: "I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it's had on me. It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It's a complicated record, but it's also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a master plan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don't know, it seems we're happy." Das neue Album von Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds erscheint am 30. August. (Karl Fluch, 7.3.2024)