Der neue Text zur alten Melodie:

____ symphony, playing with me,

Look into my eyes and see

People walk away but never say goodbye

Someone stole the moon tonight,

Took my light,

Everything is black and white

Who’s the fool who told you boys don’t cry?

Hours and hours and powers

Life is no game but it’s happen

While the time goes by…

Every day i’m losing my mind

Holding on in this mysterious ride

Dancing in the storm, i got nothing to hide

Take it out and leave the world behind

Baby, promise me you hold me again

I’m still taken from this hurricane,

This hurricane