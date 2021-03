Das Statement von Marin Mrčela im englischen Original:

The Council of Europe's Twenty Guiding Principles for the Fight against Corruption (Resolution (97) 24) highlights the importance of specialisation of persons and bodies in charge of fighting corruption. The same Principles call on member States to ensure that those who are in charge of investigation and prosecution of corruption offences enjoy independence and autonomy appropriate to their functions. Specialisation when investigating and prosecuting corruption offences has also been highlighted by the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) on numerous occasions, as such offences are often difficult to detect and prove.

Moreover, GRECO has repeatedly stressed the importance of prosecution services being able to work independently, without undue influence and interference, in their investigations. In respect of Austria, GRECO welcomed already in 2010 that the Special Prosecution Office for Corruption had been made operational. It is important that Austria maintains the necessary specialisation, independence and autonomy for investigation and prosecution of corruption offences.